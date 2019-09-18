The Springboks and the All Blacks have been involved in some tight contests in their last four meetings with just one point separating them over that period.

Almost forgotten now however‚ is the teams’ last clash in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) when the Boks ran the eventual champions unexpectedly close in the semi-finals in London four years ago.

Given the sins the Boks committed earlier in that tournament‚ the semi-final quickly drifted into the mists of time but Bok tighthead prop and general strongman Frans Malherbe was asked in what standing the Class of ’19 is compared to the team that nearly knocked the All Blacks out four years ago.

“It is difficult to compare‚ not just because it is four years later. With a competition like this but we are fully focused and there is 100 percent buy-in (from the players)‚" he said.