Former Springboks coach Peter de Villiers won't support team at Rugby World Cup

Outspoken former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers says he will not back South Africa at the Rugby World Cup in Japan while lock Eben Etzebeth has an allegation of racism hanging over him.

A complaint has been laid against Etzebeth with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which is investigating whether the player physically and racially abused a patron at a bar in Langebaan, Cape Town, last month.

Etzebeth has categorically denied any wrongdoing and is with the Boks in Japan as they prepare for the World Cup, having also been given the backing of SA Rugby until such time as an adverse finding is made against him.

"An internal investigation into the matter would have been the right thing to do as those are serious accusations made against the player," De Villiers, who was the first black coach of the Boks between 2008 and 2011, told Planet Rugby.

"I was surprised that SA Rugby have opted not to take that option and allowed Etzebeth to go with the team to the World Cup."