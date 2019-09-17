Rugby World Cup: Questions about doping lobbed at Bok forwards coach Matt Proudfoot

Does South African rugby have a doping problem?

That weighty question‚ or verbal hand grenade was lobbed at Springbok forwards coach Matt Proudfoot on Tuesday and it even put the former prop on the backfoot.

“I’m a forwards coach. That is something for administrators to answer. I don’t have the information to answer that question‚” Proudfoot offered.

Wing Aphiwe Dyantyi is the most recent Bok to fall foul of doping regulations.

He recently tested positive for a cocktail of banned substances and Proudfoot’s interrogator was trying to point to a pattern.

Proudfoot was then asked whether South African rugby’s image had been tarnished.

“I think the image of South African rugby is about what you see on the field. We are a competitive nation.

“The players are tested weekly. Six to eight players are tested weekly. Even from the time we had our camps.

“The testing must be working. That is what world sport has attained. Look at athletics.”