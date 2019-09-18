WATCH | Joburg motorist arrested for allegedly showing metro cop the middle finger

A man has been arrested after he allegedly showed a metro cop the middle finger, the Johannesburg metro police department said on Wednesday.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the man was stopped by officers during a roadside check on Saturday at about 9am on Allandale Road near the Mall of Africa.

“He first refused to stop for the first officer and [the] second officer managed to stop him. The driver swore at a female officer and asked to see her appointment card,” Minnaar said.

He said after handing the officer his driver's licence, he showed her the middle finger.

Minnaar said the man was arrested for crimen injuria, obstructing a police officer in the execution of duty and for resisting arrest.

He was charged and detained at Midrand Police Station.

“Disrespect of JMPD officers will never be tolerated. Anyone who disrespects the JMPD uniform and the badge will be harshly dealt with and will be arrested,” Minnaar said.