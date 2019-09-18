WATCH | Joburg motorist arrested for allegedly showing metro cop the middle finger
A man has been arrested after he allegedly showed a metro cop the middle finger, the Johannesburg metro police department said on Wednesday.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the man was stopped by officers during a roadside check on Saturday at about 9am on Allandale Road near the Mall of Africa.
“He first refused to stop for the first officer and [the] second officer managed to stop him. The driver swore at a female officer and asked to see her appointment card,” Minnaar said.
He said after handing the officer his driver's licence, he showed her the middle finger.
Minnaar said the man was arrested for crimen injuria, obstructing a police officer in the execution of duty and for resisting arrest.
He was charged and detained at Midrand Police Station.
“Disrespect of JMPD officers will never be tolerated. Anyone who disrespects the JMPD uniform and the badge will be harshly dealt with and will be arrested,” Minnaar said.
This is the second incident to go viral in as many days, after footage emerged of a 27-year-old female motorist – who apparently tried to evade a ticket for using her cellphone while driving by pulling away with a female traffic officer from Gauteng Traffic Police on her bonnet.
The incident happened in Krugersdorp on Friday September 13.
The driver was arrested for failing to comply with an instruction from a traffic officer, reckless driving and resisting arrest. A fine was also issued for driving while on a cellphone.
Departmental spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said: “The conduct displayed by the driver is not only reckless but also smacks of arrogance. With the province experiencing a high number of unnecessary crashes and fatalities on our roads, it is of utmost importance that our law enforcement agencies should stamp their authority on those who disregard the rules of the road.
“Drivers are supposed to conduct themselves in a manner that is acceptable and respect authorities. The conduct of the driver in question is punishable at all costs and will never be allowed. Irrespective of the attitude of road users, we will continue to stamp our authority and do our work without fear and favour,’’ said Morwane.
