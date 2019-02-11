The SA Rugby appeared before SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Monday after a group of black Springbok fans reported alleged racial abuse during the Rugby Championship match between the Springboks and New Zealand last year.

But the details of the meeting have been classified as confidential.

SAHRC acting head of legal services Buang Jones confirmed that the meeting was attended by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander‚ chief executive Jurie Roux and Lunga Siyo‚ one the rugby fans who reported the matter to the Commission.

“The meeting went well between the parties but unfortunately we agreed that the details will be kept confidential until a later stage.

"There will be an announcement by SA Rugby later and we appeal to the public to respect the processes‚” said Jones.

Pressed on timelines‚ Jones said an announcement would be made in a few months’ time.