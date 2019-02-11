Violent protest hits Vaal university

Police in the Vaal were kept busy on Monday morning by protesting students at Vaal University of Technology in Vanderbijlpark.

The students had shut down their campus complaining that management was not taking them seriously over shortage of accommodation.

Student leaders said they have had a series of meetings with management without results desirable to them over issues which included the discontinued extended degree programme to assist students who struggled through matric.

Police used rubber bullets to disperse the students who ran to their residential areas. Some students were seen attacking and robbing a Mr Delivery scooter driver.

Students also threw stones and bottles as they attempted to force entry into one of the residences on Andries Potgieter street.