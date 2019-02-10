Hard man Taariq Fielies a softie at home

Cape Town City's hard man Taariq Fielies can be ruthless and intimidating to opponents, but spending time with his wife and their two kids always brings out his softer side.

One of a few no-nonsense defenders in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) known for tough tackles, Fielies' rather confrontational on-field character has seen him being sent off a number of times in his football career. But at home the City centre-back is a totally different creature.

"Off the field I am a family man. On the field people see me as this very serious guy who takes no prisoners but at home you get to see my other side, a loving side," said Fielies.

The 26-year-old defender is married to Ammaarah. The couple are blessed with two kids - son I'jaz and daughter Imrah. Fielies is also a devout Muslim.

"I always take my wife and kids to the beach. We all love swimming. My family is the most important thing in my life, they are my pillar of strength," noted Fielies.

Born in Milnerton, Cape Town, the former Ajax Cape Town stopper firmly believes that he's the funniest one in the team, as he leaves everyone in stitches.