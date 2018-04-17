Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has called up 15 Sharks players to his final ‘alignment’ camp before the June internationals.

Erasmus included the uncapped Sbu Nkosi (wing)‚ André Esterhuizen (centre)‚ Robert du Preez (flyhalf)‚ Cameron Wright (scrumhalf)‚ Thomas du Toit (prop) and Akker van der Merwe (hooker) for the camp in Durban from 22 to 25 April.

Wright has been impressive in Super Rugby this season and along with regular Sharks starting scrumhalf Louis Schreuder have been one of the few players to have enhanced their reputations.

Twin brothers Jean-Luc and Daniel du Preez‚ who are already both capped Springboks‚ will welcome older brother Robert at camp‚ while fullback Curwin Bosch is also in the group.

A total of 22 players from the Stormers and Lions were present at the second camp which took place two weeks ago at the Riverside Resort in Vanderbijlpark situated in the south of Johannesburg‚ while 12 Bulls players attended the first camp at the same venue.

“We managed to work through a lot of technical detail during our first two camps and the various sessions with the Sharks players will be equally intensive‚” explained Erasmus.

“We saw during the other two camps that the players appreciate the technical discussions and the clarification of our approach for the forthcoming international season‚ starting with Wales in Washington and the home series against England.

"Similar to the Vanderbijlpark camps‚ we will also have a couple of the Sharks coaches in attendance over the four days in Umhlanga.”

No on-field activities are planned for the camps and the focus of the various sessions is exclusively on alignment‚ which will ensure a smooth transition from Super Rugby to the Springboks when the squad gets together for the June internationals.

The Springboks start their international commitments with a clash against Wales in Washington DC on Saturday‚ 2 June.

They then return immediately after to South Africa to face England in a three test series.

Emirates Ellis Park in Johannesburg will host the series opener on 9 June‚ while the second Test takes place on 16 June at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein‚ and the final match in the series will be contested a week later at DHL Newlands in Cape Town.

The following Sharks will attend the third Springbok alignment camp in Durban:

Forwards:

Tendai Mtawarira (prop)‚ Coenie Oosthuizen (prop)‚ Thomas du Toit (prop)‚ Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker)‚ Akker van der Merwe (hooker)‚ Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward)‚ Dan du Preez (loose forward).

Backs:

Louis Schreuder (scrumhalf)‚ Cameron Wright (scrumhalf)‚ Robert du Preez (flyhalf)‚ André Esterhuizen (centre)‚ Lukhanyo Am (centre)‚ Lwazi Mvovo (wing)‚ Sbu Nkosi (wing)‚ Curwin Bosch (fullback).