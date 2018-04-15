Jeremy Brockie glad he moved to SA
Relocating to South Africa was always going to be a big leap of faith for Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie.
Before joining SuperSport United in 2015 from Wellington Phoenix, some friends tried to talk him out of what they saw as a dangerous country. The New Zealander, however, opted to go with his gut and says he does not regret his decision.
"I love it out here. South Africa is similar to New Zealand in many ways, so it feels like a second home to me," Brockie said. "The wildlife ... and, of course, another thing we share is our passion for sport in general. It was a good choice to come to the PSL," Brockie said.
The Mamelodi Sundowns striker admits that the perception of SA back home was not particularly positive.
"Yeah, a few people were shocked by me coming here. To be honest I didn't know much about the country, so I did my research and came to my own conclusion," he confessed.
The All White international lives with his wife Jessica and their two children (a boy and a girl). They enjoy spending family time together on outdoor vacations, especially to nature reserves.
"As a family we have been to the Pilanesberg National Park at Sun City a number of times and to the uShaka Marine World (Durban). We have been to the beaches in Cape Town, Durban and the winelands in Constantia . South Africa is really a beautiful country."
His appreciation of the continent is not limited to the southern-most tip, as the family have also enjoyed holidays in Zanzibar (Tanzania) and Mauritius.
The 30-year-old played rugby back in high school but admits he was not too good at it.
He is nevertheless still a passionate rugby supporter who attends games whenever time allows. Brockie said the only time he is not on the side of South Africa is on the rugby field whenever the Springboks play the All Blacks.
"That is the biggest rivalry in rugby. There's a lot of history," he concluded.