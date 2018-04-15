Jeremy Brockie glad he moved to SA

Relocating to South Africa was always going to be a big leap of faith for Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie.

Before joining SuperSport United in 2015 from Wellington Phoenix, some friends tried to talk him out of what they saw as a dangerous country. The New Zealander, however, opted to go with his gut and says he does not regret his decision.

"I love it out here. South Africa is similar to New Zealand in many ways, so it feels like a second home to me," Brockie said. "The wildlife ... and, of course, another thing we share is our passion for sport in general. It was a good choice to come to the PSL," Brockie said.

The Mamelodi Sundowns striker admits that the perception of SA back home was not particularly positive.

"Yeah, a few people were shocked by me coming here. To be honest I didn't know much about the country, so I did my research and came to my own conclusion," he confessed.