Rugby

Matt Proudfoot back in Springbok role

By Craig Ray - 13 April 2018 - 10:27
Forwards coach Matthew Proudfoot is back in the Springboks coaching set up.
Forwards coach Matthew Proudfoot is back in the Springboks coaching set up.
Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images

Former Springbok forwards coach Matt Proudfoot has been reinstated in the role for the coming season after Pieter de Villiers withdrew from the position late on Thursday.

Proudfoot‚ the former Scotland international prop‚ was right-hand man to former Bok coach Allister Coetzee in 2016 and 2017 but was moved sideways when Rassie Erasmus was named Bok coach six weeks ago.

Although Proudfoot hadn’t been sacked‚ he was ‘redeployed’ as a salaried member of SA Rugby’s high performance unit.

De Villiers‚ the former French international prop‚ was supposed to take over the role but cited “family commitments” for his withdrawal from Erasmus’s team management‚ paving the way for Proudfoot’s recall.

“After my discussions with Pieter‚ we jointly came to the conclusion that he would unfortunately not be able to give all his attention to the Springboks‚ which is fully understandable given his current family commitments‚” Erasmus said.

Proudfoot joined the Springbok management team at the national squad’s second four-day alignment camp‚ which finished in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday.

“Matt has a good understanding and relationship with the group of players who represented the Springboks the past two seasons and slotted in easily‚” said Erasmus.

In terms of his future role at SA Rugby‚ De Villiers will from now on focus on the various Elite Player Development programmes‚ assist with the preparations of the Junior Springboks and also the SA Schools team.

READ MORE:

No Rugby Australia sanction for Israel Folau over anti-gay post

Rugby Australia (RA) has declined to sanction Israel Folau over his anti-gay comments last week and will instead continue a dialogue with the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Aussies looking to end New Zealand rot

New Zealand teams have dominated Super Rugby since its inception‚ but never as much as they have in the past three years.
Sport
21 hours ago

Coach Fleck under pressure as Stormers stutter

Beleaguered Stormers coach Robbie Fleck still has the backing of the Western Province board after a poor first half of the 2018 Super Rugby campaign.
Sport
3 days ago

Mtawarira says it's incumbent on the Sharks to salvage what remains of their season

A week is a long time in rugby but according to veteran Springboks and Sharks prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira‚ that length of time after an ...
Sport
1 day ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X