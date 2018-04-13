Caster Semenya wins SA's 13th gold of the Commonwealth Games

Sport

South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates with flag after winning the athletics women's 800m final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 13, 2018.
Caster Semenya won South Africa’s 13th gold medal on Friday the 13th as she won the 800m in a 1min 56.68sec Games record to secure her double.

Semenya‚ who won the 1500m earlier in the week‚ led from the front and was unchallenged as she stormed home first ahead of Kenya’s Margaret Wambui and Natoye Goule of Jamaica.

Her victory kept Team SA firmly in fifth position on the log‚ three gold medals ahead of New Zealand.

The country’s hopes of winning 15 gold medals rest firmly on the men’s 4x100m relay on Saturday and the Blitzboks in the rugby sevens on Sunday.

