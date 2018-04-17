It took a simple change of midset and back to basics discussions with Bulls coach John Mitchell to turn around Warrick Gelant’s campaign in Super Rugby this season.

The Bulls full-back overcome a knee injury that delayed his start to the season and had talks with coach Mitchell that helped him cut deficiencies that were affecting his game.

He is one of the favourites to start for the Springboks in the June Tests against Wales and England.

During last weekend’s Bulls’ 40-10 demolition of the Sharks in Durban‚ Gelant impressed in the defence.

He was excellent in positional play‚ looked assured with both legs and topped his shift with a hat-trick of tries on difficult wet weather conditions.

“Because we are so much process driven here at the Bulls‚ I wanted to be perfect and the more I wanted to be perfect was the more things went wrong‚” Gelant said when asked to assess his slow start to the season. “Personally I knew what I could do to contribute to the team but things were just not happening and the coach knew it.

"It was a battle for me to come through and make my presence felt in the team but it’s an ongoing process.

"We took a step back‚ relaxed a little bit‚ focused more on the basics and fortunately I found myself in the right time and the right place against the Sharks last weekend.

"It was great to score tries because they boosted my confidence‚” he said‚ adding that returning to the Boks is not a priority at the moment.

“I have been struggling with form.

"It is just great to be back and helping the team.

"National call-ups and stuff like that will sort themselves out.

"It was a nice feeling for me to score and contribute to the team last weekend.”

The Bulls’ impressive win over the Sharks has seen them move to second place on the South African log standings and Gelant says they are in the building phase.

“We are in the building phase‚" he said.

"We have standards that we have set ourselves and we want to match them every weekend.

"It is not about us wanting to win the championship in one or two year’s time‚ it is for us to get better every day and every match.

"This weekend we are up against the Rebels who are sixth on the log but it is a challenge that excites us to compete against top teams.”