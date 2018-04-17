Rugby

Maties end seven-year Varsity Cup drought

By Craig Ray - 17 April 2018 - 11:13
University of Stellenbosch, also known as Maties, celebrate during the FNB Varsity Cup Final match North West University at Danie Craven Stadium on March 16, 2018 in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
University of Stellenbosch, also known as Maties, celebrate during the FNB Varsity Cup Final match North West University at Danie Craven Stadium on March 16, 2018 in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

The Stormers are struggling and Western Province Rugby is on shaky financial ground‚ but the University of Stellenbosch (Maties) remains a source of pride in the region.

Maties claimed a record fourth Varsity Cup title at the Danie Craven Stadium on Monday night with an emphatic 40-7 win over the North West University (NWU Pukke).

The maroon machine went through the campaign unbeaten‚ by winning six pool matches and drawing two – against Wits University and Monday’s vanquished opponents NWU Pukke – during the regular season.

Former Cheetahs assistant coach and Griquas head coach Hawies Fourie guided the students to their first title in seven years while also avoiding a third consecutive final loss.

Winning has been a long time coming for the men from Stellenbosch‚ who won the first three editions of the tournament between 2008-2010 but had lost four finals before Monday.

They scored four tries on the night‚ including a seven-point try (the competition awards extra points for tries scored from long range) and were awarded a penalty try in the first half.

The home team only led 10-7 at the break but ramped up the pressure in the second half as their dominant pack took control.

READ MORE:

Lions coach Swys de Bruin roped into Springboks

The spirit of cooperation between the Springboks and the Super Rugby franchises firmed further on Friday with the news that Lions coach Swys de Bruin ...
Sport
3 days ago

Aussies looking to end New Zealand rot

New Zealand teams have dominated Super Rugby since its inception‚ but never as much as they have in the past three years.
Sport
4 days ago

Mtawarira says it's incumbent on the Sharks to salvage what remains of their season

A week is a long time in rugby but according to veteran Springboks and Sharks prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira‚ that length of time after an ...
Sport
5 days ago

No Rugby Australia sanction for Israel Folau over anti-gay post

Rugby Australia (RA) has declined to sanction Israel Folau over his anti-gay comments last week and will instead continue a dialogue with the ...
Sport
7 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gupta compound raid: What we know so far
‘Name the Cape Town airport Winnie Mandela airport’: Malema’s fiery tribute to ...
X