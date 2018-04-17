The Lions embarked on their four-match tour of Australasia on Tuesday without influential scrumhalf Ross Cronje who is still sidelined with injury.

The Bok scrumhalf who has been convalescing with rib and knee injuries lost his race to regain fitness ahead of the tour and his place has gone to former Stormers player Nic Groom who joined the Lions from Northampton earlier this month.

The only other regular scrumhalf in the touring group is Dillon Smit‚ but fullback Andries Coetzee has also played in that position with distinction.

The Lions‚ however‚ will miss Cronje's presence.

He dictates the pace and tempo of their play which hugely impacts the way in which flyhalf Elton Jantjies goes about his business.

While the Lions will lament Cronje's absence‚ they will be buoyed by the return of captain and No8 Warren Whiteley.

Last year's Bok captain suffered a grade-two posterior cruciate ligament injury against the Blues at the start of March and his absence coincided with the team's slide in the ensuing weeks.

They did however bounce back splendidly by downing the Stormers before last weekend's bye.

Whiteley takes over the captaincy in a squad that also includes the fit again centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg and flank Cyle Brink who limped off against the Stormers.

Following home defeats to the Blues and the Crusaders‚ as well as another away defeat to the Jaguares‚ the Lions are in need of wins on their travels.

They may top the South African conference and may be the only team with a positive points difference in that section‚ but a tour without wins will put them under huge pressure.

The Lions start their tour on Friday with a clash against the Waratahs in Sydney‚ before going on to play the Reds in Brisbane‚ the Hurricanes in Wellington before concluding their tour against the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Lions' touring squad:

Backs:

Andries Coetzee‚ Ruan Combrinck‚ Ashlon Davids‚ Nic Groom‚ Rohan Janse van Rensburg‚ Elton Jantjies‚ Sylvian Mahuza‚ Lionel Mapoe‚ Dillon Smit‚ Madosh Tambwe‚ Harold Vorster.

Forwards:

Jacobie Adriaanse‚ Cyle Brink‚ Robbie Coetzee‚ Hacjivah Dayimani‚ Ruan Dreyer‚ Lourens Erasmus‚ Andries Ferreira‚ Johannes Jonker‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Franco Mostert‚ Marvin Orie‚ Marnus Schoeman‚ Dylan Smith‚ Kwagga Smith‚ Jacques van Rooyen‚ Warren Whiteley.