Rugby

Lions coach Swys de Bruin roped into Springboks

By Liam Del Carme - 13 April 2018 - 14:25
The Emirates Lions head coach Swys de Bruin.
The Emirates Lions head coach Swys de Bruin.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

The spirit of cooperation between the Springboks and the Super Rugby franchises firmed further on Friday with the news that Lions coach Swys de Bruin has been roped in a consultant for the June internationals.

SA Rugby director of rugby and Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said in a statement De Bruin’s inclusion is part of the initiative to involve coaches from the franchises at national level.

De Bruin‚ who is widely regarded for his prowess around backline play and attack‚ is only in his first year as head coach at Super Rugby level. 

He took over at the Lions from Johan Ackermann who guided the franchise to two consecutive Super Rugby finals.

The Lions have not been as convincing this season‚ but injury to key players has hamstrung their progress.

De Bruin will join the Boks in the buildup to their first test of the year‚ against Wales in Washington DC on June 2.

The 58-year old will stay on for the incoming series against England‚ which kicks off on June 9 in Johannesburg.

“I’ve always said that we must improve our communication and cooperation with the local franchise coaches‚” said Erasmus.

“They spend much more time with the players‚ so better cooperation with them can only be a benefit and should be an obvious thing.

“Swys and some of his colleagues from the Lions joined us at the second alignment camp‚ as so did members of the Stormers' coaching team‚ while a couple of Bulls coaches were there for the first camp.

“It was really great to have them with us for those sessions and they played an active part in the various technical sessions.”

Apart from tapping into the knowledge of expert consultants from time to time‚ Erasmus indicated that he will ask the local franchise coaches to assist the Boks in specific areas.

“I am delighted that Swys‚ with the blessing of the Emirates Lions‚ has agreed to accompany us to Washington and also help out during the England series‚” added Erasmus.

The final Springbok alignment camp takes in Durban from April 22 to 25‚ with players from the Sharks as they have a bye that week.

READ MORE:

No Rugby Australia sanction for Israel Folau over anti-gay post

Rugby Australia (RA) has declined to sanction Israel Folau over his anti-gay comments last week and will instead continue a dialogue with the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Aussies looking to end New Zealand rot

New Zealand teams have dominated Super Rugby since its inception‚ but never as much as they have in the past three years.
Sport
1 day ago

Coach Fleck under pressure as Stormers stutter

Beleaguered Stormers coach Robbie Fleck still has the backing of the Western Province board after a poor first half of the 2018 Super Rugby campaign.
Sport
3 days ago

Mtawarira says it's incumbent on the Sharks to salvage what remains of their season

A week is a long time in rugby but according to veteran Springboks and Sharks prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira‚ that length of time after an ...
Sport
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X