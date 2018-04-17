An alleged flasher is due in court on Wednesday after a police sting operation caught him with his pants down in front of a Cape Town primary school.

The Parow school alerted the police last week about a man who parked his car outside the school and performed “inappropriate sexual deeds in view of the children”.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said the man tried to engage with several pupils at the school “over a period of time”.

Officers at the Bellville family violence‚ child protection and sexual offences unit scheduled a tracing operation for Thursday‚ performing foot patrols and observations without success.

“Witnesses were interviewed and their statements were obtained. Some of the learners disclosed that the suspect had offered them money to get into his vehicle but they had declined‚” said Van Wyk.

Two detectives conducted another fruitless tracing operation on Friday‚ but succeeded on Monday when the suspect's vehicle was seen in the area.