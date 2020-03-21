Makhaya Ntini's son Thando joins Titans

While the domestic season is in shutdown mode due to the coronavirus, player movement isn’t in abeyance as Thando Ntini will be shifting from the Cape Cobras to the Titans.

Cricket SA confirmed that Ntini will be joining the Titans from the 2020/21 season.

Thando, son of legendary South African fast bowler Makhaya, has played a combined seven first-class games and 19 List A matches for Western Province and the Cape Cobras.

Ntini played the bulk of his junior cricket in the Border region for Border while at Selborne Primary and Selborne College.