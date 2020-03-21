Cricket

Makhaya Ntini's son Thando joins Titans

By KHANYISO TSHWAKU - 21 March 2020 - 10:34
Thando Ntini, right, of South Africa celebrates with teammates during the U/19 Tri Series match between South Africa and Namibia.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

While the domestic season is in shutdown mode due to the coronavirus, player movement isn’t in abeyance as Thando Ntini will be shifting from the Cape Cobras to the Titans.

Cricket SA confirmed that Ntini will be joining the Titans from the 2020/21 season.

Thando, son of legendary South African fast bowler Makhaya, has played a combined seven first-class games and 19 List A matches for Western Province and the Cape Cobras.

Ntini played the bulk of his junior cricket in the Border region for Border while at Selborne Primary and Selborne College.

He then moved to Wynberg Boy’s High in Cape Town where he competed for Western Province.

Ntini had a breakout performance for the Cape Cobras in the Momentum  One Day Cup with 14 wickets at 28.

Ironically, his last game for the Cobras was at his father’s stomping ground at Buffalo Park in East London where the Cape side were trounced by eight wickets by the Warriors.

The Cape Cobras were bottom of the six-team log with two wins from 10 games with eight losses.

