Athletics SA takes charge of communication protocols regarding Comrades Marathon

Athletics South Africa (ASA) and Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) on Friday agreed that communication during the 30 days period of postponement of athletics will only come from the national office of ASA.

This follows a meeting between ASA president Aleck Skhosana and CMA chairperson Cheryl Winn on Friday where they clarified matters on communication protocols regarding the hugely popular long distance race.

The meeting was to clarify issues after Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa earlier this week said the race will not go ahead when he met with various stakeholders to discuss the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on sport.