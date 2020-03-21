Sport

Athletics SA takes charge of communication protocols regarding Comrades Marathon

By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE - 21 March 2020 - 10:18
ASA President Aleck Skhosana
ASA President Aleck Skhosana
Image: Raymond Preston

Athletics South Africa (ASA) and Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) on Friday agreed that communication during the 30 days period of postponement of athletics will only come from the national office of ASA.

This follows a meeting between ASA president Aleck Skhosana and CMA chairperson Cheryl Winn on Friday where they clarified matters on communication protocols regarding the hugely popular long distance race.

The meeting was to clarify issues after Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa earlier this week said the race will not go ahead when he met with various stakeholders to discuss the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on sport.

Mthethwa adds to virus-induced confusion with misplaced anger

An unusual time as the one we are facing, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, would naturally lead to consequences which we are trying to avoid, and ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Skhosana and Winn agreed that all further comments and statements during the 30 days of postponement of all athletics activities in the country will only come through the national office of ASA.

“We are both happy with the outcome of our discussion and we are on the same page.  ASA will issue all statements during this period of the state of national disaster caused by COVID-19 to avoid unintended misinterpretations. Both entities will then re-convene after 15 April to revisit this matter to map the way forward,” said Skhosana.

“I am happy with the meeting between president Skhosana and myself and I wish to reiterate that the Comrades Marathon Association will take full guidance from ASA and the government,” said Winn.

Sports minister Mthethwa slams CMA – ‘Comrades Marathon will never go on’

Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa has strongly slammed Tuesday’s statement by the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) where they declared that the ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘Comrades will never go on’: Nathi Mthethwa slams race organisers

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has slammed Tuesday’s statement by the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) - in which they declared that the marathon ...
News
3 days ago

Comrades sets date for decision on 2020 down run

The Comrades Marathon Association will wait until April 17 to make a final decision on the 95th running of the world’s biggest ultra-marathon.
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X