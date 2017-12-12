Legend Ntini's son makes SA World Cup squad

Gifted Thando retracing Makhaya's footsteps.

Cricket SA (CSA) yesterday announced the 15-strong South African U-19 squad for the ICC World Cup in New Zealand in the New Year.

Gauteng's Wandile Makwetu also cracked a nod for the second time and is the only player selected in the team with previous World Cup experience.

The wicket-keeper/batsman was a part of the Bangladesh tournament in 2016.

In the bowling department, 17-year-old Thando Ntini looks set to follow in his father's - former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini - footsteps.