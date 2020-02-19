SA coach Mark Boucher admits his maiden foray into international coaching was tough

Mark Boucher has admitted that his maiden foray into international coaching was tough after the Proteas lost the Test and T20 series to England in the summer.

The Proteas lost 3-1 in the Test series despite winning the first match in Centurion. Then they went down 2-1 in the T20 series, while the ODIs were drawn 1-1 because of the washed-out match in Durban.

Boucher insisted that the Proteas are in a rebuilding process and there is a lot of work to be done in all three formats.

“It was tough but I knew it was going to be tough,” he said. “I don’t want to get emotional about the whole thing but you have to try to be practical and look at where we are as a team. You have to understand that there is a lot of hard work that we must do.”

The Proteas' rebuilding process doesn’t get any easier, as they host Australia in three T20s and ODIs in the next three weeks, starting at the Wanderers on Friday with the first T20.

Asked to assess the Test side that was exposed by England, Boucher admitted that they are still a long way from where they want to be.

“With regards to Test cricket, we are a long way off the mark and we need to work hard there, especially in our batting,” he said. “Our batting let us down during the series and the guys need to get some confidence and up their level of skill.”