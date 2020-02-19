'I won't retract any statement made in parliament,' says Mamabolo
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has dug in his heels and refused to retract the accusations of abuse he made against his one-time friend and homeboy Julius Malema.
Mamabolo took to Twitter to express his defiance and said he will not withdraw any of the statements he made in parliament during the State of the Nation address. The matter came to a head once again on Tuesday during a joint sitting of the National Assembly, where Mamabolo quizzed Malema on the matter.
This is despite Malema and his wife, Mantoa Matlala serving Mamabolo with two separate letters of demand instructing him to retract his statements.
“I will NOT retract/Withdraw any statement made in Parly ystday bcos there is facts and evidence to all these matters,” Mamabolo said. “Bring it on let’s meet in Court. N.B. We all took an undertaking to expose any form of GBV during Special Joint Sitting last year.”
This was after Matlala’s lawyers sent a letter on Wednesday to Mamambolo demanding that he publicly apologise for saying that she was being abused by her husband and declare that he lied when he made those allegations. Malema had also filed a defamation lawsuit against Mamabolo on Tuesday as well.
Malema claimed that Mamabolo's comments were deliberately meant to "impugn the integrity and good name" of their client.
"Your allegations are vexatious, misplaced, spurious and untrue," the lawsuit document says.
In a lawyer’s letter written by Ian Levitt Attorneys, Matlala describes the claims that the EFF leader abused her as vexatious, misplaced, spurious and untrue.
“Your defamatory statements referred to herein above gravely disappoint our client. To proceed to mock victims of Gender Based Violence, especially in the current climate our country is facing, by accusing innocent people of it just to tarnish their image or 'settle a score' is unacceptable of a person in our current society, most especially a person who is a member of parliament,” the letter reads.
“For any avoidance of doubt, we hereby repeat that your allegations are vexatious, misplaced, spurious and untrue. We are further instructed that you have no evidence of any of your allegations. Selfevidently, therefore, there is no factual basis to your claims. The importance of this admission regarding your liability to our client for such defamatory statements cannot be overstated.”
Matlala has ordered Mamabolo to make a public statement that he will share on all of his social media accounts and that it must be sent to all media houses.
“Should you fail to do so, we hold instructions to institute further legal action against you which action we will institute damages against our client in the amount of R1,000, 000,00 (One Million Rand) and seek punitive costs against you.”
Last week during the State of the Nation Address, Mamabolo, accused Malema of abusing his wife.
"Mantoa (Malema's wife) was abused at home by the honourable Malema… They won't deny it because it's true," said Mamabolo last week.
On Monday, in an interview with Sowetan, Mamabolo insisted that his allegations were true.
At the time, Mamabolo said: “They wont deny it because its true… I am challenging them to come out and deny it. It has been four days now. They must issue out a statement or Malema himself must come out and deny it.”
