'I won't retract any statement made in parliament,' says Mamabolo

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has dug in his heels and refused to retract the accusations of abuse he made against his one-time friend and homeboy Julius Malema.

Mamabolo took to Twitter to express his defiance and said he will not withdraw any of the statements he made in parliament during the State of the Nation address. The matter came to a head once again on Tuesday during a joint sitting of the National Assembly, where Mamabolo quizzed Malema on the matter.

This is despite Malema and his wife, Mantoa Matlala serving Mamabolo with two separate letters of demand instructing him to retract his statements.

“I will NOT retract/Withdraw any statement made in Parly ystday bcos there is facts and evidence to all these matters,” Mamabolo said. “Bring it on let’s meet in Court. N.B. We all took an undertaking to expose any form of GBV during Special Joint Sitting last year.”