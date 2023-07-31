×

Boxing

Wellem follows the plan to claim WBF Intercontinental belt

By the time he turns 24 he must be a world champ – manager Tewo

31 July 2023 - 07:50

Six-fight novice SA super-middleweight champ Asemhale “The Predator” Wellem added the WBF Intercontinental belt to his collection on Saturday when he dethroned Tanzanian Twaha Kassim on points at Malaika Hotel, Mwanza City in Tanzania.

There was a scare that the managers of the fighter, promoter Happy Tewo and Siyanda Zingelwa, were exposing the inexperienced youngster to harm against experienced Kassim...

