Mohammed plots to be SA's heavyweight world champ

It seems history will repeat itself on August 26 when South African cruiserweight female champion Razel Mohammed challenges IBF world heavyweight champion Te Arani Moana Daniels from New Zealand.
It all began with Noni “She Bee Stingin” Tenge in 2011, when she challenged that country’s IBF welterweight holder Daniella Smith at Carnival City. Tenge stung the New Zealander into submission in five rounds.
The spotlight now falls on “The Machine” from Gqeberha. Mohammed’s trainer Caiphus Ntate is excited about the opportunity and he has not doubt that SA will produce its first legitimate world champion in the heavyweight class.
“There is no other way but to go and make history,” vowed Ntate.
“Razel is a true fighter who began fighting in kickboxing before she joined boxing. I trust her so much that I have no doubt in her winning the title. Our size and hand speed will be our biggest advantages. The plan is to win within the short distance.”
Mohammed is rated No 3 by the American sanctioning body, which has only four contenders for the heavyweight belt. They are Raquel Miller of the US, Alrea Meleisea of New Zealand and Canadian Vanessa Lepage Joanisse.
Daniels won the belt on May 27 after defeating her compatriot Meleisea on points over 10 rounds. Their fight is said to have been the first ever IBF heavyweight title fight between females.
Daniels has eight wins, two losses and two draws while Mohammed is undefeated in five fights.
In the main supporting contest in New Zealand, local IBO junior featherweight female champion Mea Motu will defend against SA-based Malawian Ellen “Tigress” Simwaka who is trained by Vusi Mtolo.
In the male section, fight-starved ABU light heavyweight champion Luvuyo “Black Eagle” Sizani will challenge London-born New Zealander Jerome Pampellone for the IBF Intercontinental title.
The only time female boxers in SA get real action is in August, via a flurry of tournaments which are part of the annual celebration of Women’s Month.
That concept began in 2007 with internationally renowned multiple-award winning promoter Mbali “Don Queen” Zantsi staging a “Women Only” tournament in Durban where the likes of Tenge and Unathi Myekei made their professional debuts.
Mohammed plots to be SA's heavyweight world champ
History on SA’s cruiserweight champ as she steps up
Image: Supplied
