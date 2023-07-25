Boxing SA nominations for new board open

The sports ministry has already sent out an advert for individuals who wish to serve on the Boxing SA board to avail themselves.
The sitting board, which was appointed in 2020 by then sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, still has three months before their three-year term ends in November. The outgoing board comprises chairperson Luthando Jack, Sakhiwo Sodo, Gilberto Martins, Nsikayezwe Sithole, Azwitamisi Nthangeni, Surej Maharaj and Zandile Kabini.
Kabini – the only female in the boys choir – resigned in August last year and the board brought in Khulile Radu in order to comply with the SA Boxing Act No 1 of 2001, which stipulates a seven-member board.
The public must nominate their preferred candidates who will be interviewed by the office of minister Zizi Kodwa, who will then make the appointments.
Jack, Kabini, Martins and Radu served on the previous board, which was led by Peter Ngatane. Sodo as part of the board in 2015.
The applications for nominations close on August 12.
Speaking on behalf of the ministry, Litha Mpondwana said: “The call for nominations to serve on the Boxing SA board has come out now for advance planning. This is to give time to complete the nominations process in time for the new board when the term of the current board ends.
“Processes such as recruitment, interviews and vetting can take time. By making the call for nominations three months before the current board’s terms ends, we are preparing for a smooth transition between the current board and the next.”
Sithole is doubling up as BSA acting CEO. The regulator has not had a permanent CEO since Tsholofelo Lejaka resigned in August 2020.
None of the previous CEOs since BSA came into being in 2001 finished their five-year term in office. They either jumped ship or were pushed out.
Moffat Qithi, who BSA sacked as CEO in 2015, is still involved in a legal battle with the regulator after seven years of cat and mouse war games. Qithi took BSA to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration and won a case of unfair dismissal.
The ruling in 2018 was that he be paid his monthly salary of R120,000 from 2015 until 2018 and that he returns to the office in January 2019.
Boxing SA nominations for new board open
Candidates to be interviewed and appointed by sports minister
Image: Veli Nhlapo
