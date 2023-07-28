×

Boxing

Wellem ready to tackle Tanzania’s Kassim

Promoter denies throwing boxer to the wolves

28 July 2023 - 10:02
Asemahle Wellem, right, is welcomed in Tanzania by WBF Intercontinental champ Twaha Kassim ahead of their fight on Saturday evening.
Image: Siyanda Zingelwa

Boxing promoter Happy Tewo and emerging manager Siyanda Zingelwa differed completely with the view that they are exposing Asemahle Wellem to harm by allowing him to challenge experiencedWBF Intercontinental super middleweight champion, Tanzanian Twaha Kassim. 

The fight will take place at Malaika Hotel, Mwanza City in Tanzania, tomorrow evening. Wellem, 22, has only six fights with 28 rounds. He already holds the South African title. He has three short-route wins.

The feeling is that Wellem, from the Eastern Cape, is still very raw to face someone as experienced as Kassim, who has had 31 fights with 22 wins, eight losses and a draw.

The purse money offered to Wellem by Mo Green International Sports Promotion is very good. It's a six-figure purse.

Tewo said Kassim's experience and home ground advantage would not factor that much, especially given that the  fight will take place far away from the champion from Morogoro, who has fans in Dar-es-Salaam

“I don’t think the crowd issue will affect Asemahle,” said Tewo yesterday. “We watched Kassim against Alex Kabangu and there is nothing special about him. Asemahle must stick to the plan of not exceeding four rounds.” 

Zingelwa, who is in Tanzania with his charge, said they were offered a fight against Kassim when Wellem had four fights.

“We turned that fight down because we needed rounds on our side,” he explained. “Now that Asemahle has fought a 10-round fight against Kabangu, we felt he is ready – we accepted the fight this time.

“To be honest, for us this is still a development stage; either he will be tested or he will shine on the night. We are also trying to build an international ranking for Asemahle.”

Kassim, 31, also holds the Universal Boxing Union African belt. He has fought 213 rounds since 2013.

Meanwhile, action here will be at Pietermaritzburg City Hall, where Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo will bid for the fourth defence of his SA junior welterweight title against mandatory challenger Marcus “King Labamba” Lebogo. The fight will be televised live by SABC 2 at 10pm.

Their eagerly-awaited clash will headline Mvelo Boxing Promotions’ card. There will be a number of undercard fights, and action will begin at 7pm.

