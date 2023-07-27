Brian Mitchell tips Koopman to win over lethal Thysse

Boxing icon and former WBA and IBF junior lightweight world champion Brian Mitchell, who has become a top boxing commentator for SuperSport, has tipped reigning SA junior middleweight champion Shervantaigh Koopman to triumph over dangerous Brandon “Fast Guns” Thysse.
That must-see 12-rounder will be the champion’s second defence and it could probably be his biggest fight to date since his first professional fight in 2018.
It will form part of a two-title championship card dubbed “Palace Knights” by veteran promoter Rodney Berman, who will stage these matches at Emperors Palace on September 2.
Mitchell, who doubles up as Golden Gloves’ publicist, is quoted in the website of Berman’s company saying: “As I see it, Koopman is the winner on points in a tight fight.”
It is unclear if he tipped Koopman, who is undefeated after 11 fights, because the champion is trained at his Brian Mitchell Academy or if he truly sees Koopman emerging triumphant.
The fight promises to be an exciting one. The competitors are both 29 years old. Thysse is a skillful, aggressive competitor who enjoys tough competition. He can dish out hard shots and has a tough chin.
On the other side, Koopman has boxing brains and is a patient fighter who breaks down opponents bit-by-bit before they are rescued from taking severe beating.
He (Koopman) is trained by Vusi Mtolo in Edenvale. In his last fight on March 18, Koopman demolished Jackson Kaptein in the eighth round in what was the champion's sixth short-route win.
Thysse is under the guidance of Damien Durandt at his Durandt Gym in Linksfield. Thysse last fought on December 10 when he won a 10-rounder against Angolan Cristiano Ndombassy and improved to 15 wins in 19 fights.
In another title fight, Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika will face Kevin Munoz from Argentina over 12 rounds for the vacant IBO junior bantamweight title.
Roarke “Razor” Knapp, who reversed his only loss to Thysse, edging a split points decision in their epic second meeting which was a toe-to-toe affair throughout 12 rounds for Knapp to win the ABU junior middleweight belt in June last year, will also be in action on September 2.
He will welcome Argentinian Przemyslaw Zysk from Poland in a non-title bout over 10 rounds. Malajika and Knapp are also trained by Mtolo.
