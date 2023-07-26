Women to make moves at sport summit

Top boxing promoter Joyce Kungwane is not scared of competition or being outshone by a number of acclaimed women who have done wonders in their respective sporting codes.
She has been appointed as a steering committee member for the two-day marketing summit dubbed “Women who make moves in sports”, which will take place at Sandton on August 8 and 9.
Instead of using the opportunity to empower herself for a brighter future for her TLB Boxing Promotions, Kungwane has invited her colleague, Boxing SA 2023 most inspiring promoter Nomvelo Magcaba, multiple award-winning seasoned ring official Siya Vabaza-Booi, Proteas assistant coach Dumisani Chauke, Blue Bulls player Zinhle Mphupha and respected television personalities Vusiwe Ngcobo and Berverley Maphangwa.
Magcaba from Pietermaritzburg, who trades under the banner of Mvelo Boxing Promotions, paid tribute to Kungwane, who she refers to as her inspiration in the promotion of boxing.
“I can’t thank Joyce enough for personally inviting me to the gathering. I believe it will help me learn better about marketing,” said Magcaba, who has a tournament at Pietermaritzburg Hall on Friday evening.
Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo will put his SA junior welterweight belt on the line against Marcus “King Labamba” Lebogo in the main contest, which will be televised live on SABC2 at 10pm.
Kungwane said she was honoured by her appointment, especially coming from accomplished administrator Ntokozo Madonsela, who is group chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings.
“This goes to show that I am on the right track,” she said, adding that the gathering of accomplished women should help improve their marketing skills. “I am looking forward to meeting Anita Elberse from Havard Business School who is said to have garnered attention for drawing famous athletes, actors including Jay Z, and Lady Gaga.”
Madonsela said the goal was to influence change and begin to close the sponsorship gap between men and women.
"Women in sports have not fared as well as their male counterparts when it comes to sponsorship and remunerations,” she said in a statement. “Luckily athletes all over the world are starting to speak out about gender inequality in sporting codes and what can be done about it.”
Women to make moves at sport summit
‘Athletes starting to speak out about gender inequality’
Image: Supplied
