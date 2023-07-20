Budler targets elusive WBC belt against Teraji

SA's most decorated fighter of this decade, Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler, says the WBC belt is the only one required for the most productive HotBox Gym of trainer Colin Nathan when he takes on Kenshiro Teraji in Japan on September 18.
Terajis will put both the WBC and WBA belts on the line against Budler and the winner will walk away with The Ring Magazine belt.
That is not actually a sanctioning body, as it is picked by the magazine's journalists and is supposed to only be on the line when the two very best in a weight division fight each other.
Budler received that belt in 2018 when he defeated IBF and WBA Super junior flyweight champion Ryoichi Taguchi in Japan.
"Already we have the WBA, The Ring Magazine and the IBF belts in our gym, so we just need the WBC," said Budler, who lost the WBA Super, IBF and The Ring Magazine belt in 2018 to Hiroto Kyoguchi in Macao.
Budler has been waiting patiently for the confirmation that he will be Teraji's dance partner since June last year when the WBC silver champion won the elimination fight against Elwin Soto in Mexico.
Nathan announced yesterday that the deal was made successful by his No Doubt management and Teiken Boxing Promotions, which is the powerhouse in global boxing promotion.
Asked how he feels about this opportunity, Budler said: "It's brilliant; we now know what is going on, it's massive. I must grab this opportunity with both hands and I believe with my style I can beat Teraji. At my age [35], when you get such opportunities you must make full use of them."
He described Teraji as very strong guy who comes forward all the time. "He hits very hard," said Budler of the champion who has 14 knockouts in 22 wins against a loss. Of Budler's 35 wins, only 11 have ended by a short route against four losses.
"He is also a tactical fighter who is very accurate, he also works the body hard. It's going to be a very tough fight but that is what I like because tough fights enable me to test myself," said Budler.
Budler targets elusive WBC belt against Teraji
'Already we have WBA, The Ring Magazine and IBF belts in our gym'
Image: Kiyoshi Ota
