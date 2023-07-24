Injured Lamati’s mother thankful he is home
Speedy recovery from head surgery enables boxer to come home
Belief in prayer becomes your only consolation when nature strikes in a manner that is bound to tear your heart apart.
That is how Joyce Lamati reacted when she got a call telling her her son Ludumo had been hospitalised after collapsing in his corner shortly after he had been stopped in the 12th round by WBC silver featherweight boxing champion Nick Ball in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on May 2...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.