Lamati 'feels good and will roll with punches'

Boxing is a very dangerous sport but it will always be around because practitioners and its religious followers love and appreciate the skill behind every move leading to the art behind throwing of punches.
That warning was issued yesterday by Ludumo “9mm” Lamati during an exclusive interview with Sowetan on his arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport. He had been in Belfast, Northern Ireland, since May 27.
Lamati spent almost two months in a Belfast hospital following his collapse shortly after his 12th round stoppage loss to WBC silver featherweight champ Nick Ball.
“People must know that boxing is dangerous and officials must know what they are doing during fights and they must look after them,” said Lamati.
Many boxers have lost lives due to egos from trainers who refuse to throw the towel but Lamati's corner saved him from potential further damage when they did that.
“Without my team it was going to be a different story,” he said pointing at Phumzile Matyhila and manager Larry Wainstein who were part of the small group that welcomed him.
“I did not even feel like I was in hospital; it felt like I was on holiday.”
Lamati was in the company of his mother Joyce and fiancée Chay Cias on arrival at the airport. The two best women in his life were flown to Northern Ireland when Lamati was still in hospital.
“But we are rolling with punches, taking it day by day but I am feeling good. Even doctors said my healing was amazing; they even gave me a name Miracle Man,” Lamati added to express his delight to be back home and still standing on his two feet.
Fighting back tears, an emotional Wainstein said: “Its been a very difficult time of my life since May 27. How I pulled through is a miracle.”
The boxers' mother said: “Thanks to all South Africans for their well wishes and prayers. Governments, Larry and his friend in Belfast helped us through the most difficult times.”
Joyce and Cias were flown to Belfast by both Wainstein and British promoter Frank Warren whose company co-staged the fight.
Lamati 'feels good and will roll with punches'
Lamati happy to be back home after serious ring injury
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Boxing is a very dangerous sport but it will always be around because practitioners and its religious followers love and appreciate the skill behind every move leading to the art behind throwing of punches.
That warning was issued yesterday by Ludumo “9mm” Lamati during an exclusive interview with Sowetan on his arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport. He had been in Belfast, Northern Ireland, since May 27.
Lamati spent almost two months in a Belfast hospital following his collapse shortly after his 12th round stoppage loss to WBC silver featherweight champ Nick Ball.
“People must know that boxing is dangerous and officials must know what they are doing during fights and they must look after them,” said Lamati.
Many boxers have lost lives due to egos from trainers who refuse to throw the towel but Lamati's corner saved him from potential further damage when they did that.
“Without my team it was going to be a different story,” he said pointing at Phumzile Matyhila and manager Larry Wainstein who were part of the small group that welcomed him.
“I did not even feel like I was in hospital; it felt like I was on holiday.”
Lamati was in the company of his mother Joyce and fiancée Chay Cias on arrival at the airport. The two best women in his life were flown to Northern Ireland when Lamati was still in hospital.
“But we are rolling with punches, taking it day by day but I am feeling good. Even doctors said my healing was amazing; they even gave me a name Miracle Man,” Lamati added to express his delight to be back home and still standing on his two feet.
Fighting back tears, an emotional Wainstein said: “Its been a very difficult time of my life since May 27. How I pulled through is a miracle.”
The boxers' mother said: “Thanks to all South Africans for their well wishes and prayers. Governments, Larry and his friend in Belfast helped us through the most difficult times.”
Joyce and Cias were flown to Belfast by both Wainstein and British promoter Frank Warren whose company co-staged the fight.
Budler targets elusive WBC belt against Teraji
Hekkie Budler to challenge for three boxing titles in Japan
King Labamba given last chance to win SA title
Hulley brothers change ordinary fighters into warriors
Undefeated Fourie more than ready for next fight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos