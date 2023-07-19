×

Boxing

King Labamba given last chance to win SA title

It’s do or die for Marcus, warns trainer/manager Durandt

19 July 2023 - 08:13
Marcus Lebogo right, evades a punch from Xolani Mgidi. Lebogo will have a shot at winning the SA junior welterweight title against Sibusiso Dlomo.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Marcus “King Labamba” Lebogo is as dangerous as the last kick of a dying horse going into what his trainer/manager Damien Durandt said would be his last chance to win the SA junior welterweight title next Friday.

In essence, this is a warning to the reigning national king Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo to be cautious when he puts his belt on the line against Lebogo in the main attraction of Mvelo Boxing Promotions tournament at Maritzburg City Hall on July 28.

“It’s do or die for Marcus; it’s his last chance to win the SA title,” warned Durandt, the Boxing SA 2023 Manager of the Year award winner.

“He’s a 35-year-old now. But he’s ready and looks good. I am happy with the way he’s been sparring and I have never seen such positive attitude and discipline from Marcus in a very long time. It shows that he really wants it.”

Defeat for the ABU SADC champion from Tembisa could signal a cul-de-sac. It will be the second time he challenges for the national belt. He failed to wrest it from injured champion Xolani “Tiger” Mcotheli in 2019. Mcotheli fought eight rounds with one hand after an injury to his right hand in the fourth round.

Two years later, Dlomo from Maritzburg removed Mcotheli from the position of power and has been ruling with iron fists since 2021 with three successful defences.

That was under trainer Charity Mukondeleli. Dlomo has since ditched him for Samson Ndlovu and the fight next Friday night will be their first together.

It will also be the fist time for Dlomo to fight at home as the national champion. That opportunity is presented to him by home girl promoter Nomvelo Magcaba.

Lebogo bounced back with three consecutives wins to qualify to be Dlomo’s dance partner.

Said Durandt: “Dlomo has had a good run since becoming the champ but I believe Mukondeleli was big influence in his career and he [Mukondeleli] is not part of that team now; this will be costly for Dlomo in this fight.”

This fight will headline a tournament that will be televised live by SABC 2 from 10pm.

