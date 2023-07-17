Kadri, Moyo give fans' their money's worth in the ring
Hot action all-round keeps boxing fans warm on cold night
Boxing prospects Ishmael Kadri, Someer Mulla and Almighty Moyo produced combustible performances which eventually turned out to be what the doctor ordered for the freezing conditions inside a packed Booysens Gym on Saturday night.
Surely some 600 die-hard boxing fans did not regret leaving the comfort of their homes to expose themselves to such chilly weather because action in that compact venue, which has become second most popular home for boxing in Gauteng – the first being Emperors Palace – was hot...
