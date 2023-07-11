×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Ex-pro boxer Daniel ‘Star Black’ Sereme dies at 70

He spent two months at Helen Joseph hospital

11 July 2023 - 08:15
Veteran boxing Promoter Obed Molekwa, left has announced the passing of Daniel “Star Black” Sereme.
Veteran boxing Promoter Obed Molekwa, left has announced the passing of Daniel “Star Black” Sereme.
Image: Shereen Hunter

Daniel “Star Black” Sereme  passed on, veteran boxing promoter Obed Molekwa has announced.

“He passed away on Friday,” said Molekwa, adding that the 70-year-old former professional boxer had been unwell. “Sereme was hospitalised at Helen Joseph where he spent two months.”

As a fighter Sereme was trained by Job Sebalo – a teacher by profession – who honed the skills of many fighters including Jerry “Sticker” Mbitse (SA junior featherweight champ) and Bushy Mosoeu – at Black Burn Gym, which is housed at Bapedi Hall, Meadowlands Zone 3, Soweto.

Sereme boxed from 1974 until 1985 chalking up 10 wins, five losses and a draw. He established himself as a promising trainer, honing the skills of a number of youngsters including Bongani Mwelase, Boitshepo Mandawe at the same gym where he trained as a fighter.

Mwelase went on to win a gold medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games Melbourne, Australia, before joining Jonnny du Plooy who was in charge of his career in the professional ranks. He is survived by three children.  

Sereme’s childhood friend and former stable mate Erick Pheteo said: “I worked with him in training young fighters, he went ill with his spine troubling him, we started at Mofolo Clinic and referred us to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

“He was not satisfied by the treatment there and we took him to Helen Joseph where he underwent a successful operation. But still he could not walk until he passed on. His death has drained me emotionally, I had hopes he would recover.”

Promoter Matiti plans celebratory tournament in honour of Mandela

Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke’s accomplishment in winning Boxing SA 2023 Knockout of the Year award has been recognised by his promoter Ayanda Matiti ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Fortuin-Miller title fight fiasco gives boxing a bloody nose

Boxing has suffered a black eye due to incompetence from BSA’s provincial manager, Phakamile Jacobs
Sport
1 day ago

Injured boxer Lamati due back in SA

Lamati collapsed in the 12th round of his bout against WBC silver featherweight defending champion Nick Ball, in Belfast.
Sport
1 day ago

Fortuin retains her title in the boardroom

It is unclear if Boxing SA will stick to the bizarre announcement it made on Wednesday, stripping Melissa Miller of the SA bantamweight boxing belt, ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Fernando Chiure who lost 4 members of his family members in the Boksburg gas ...