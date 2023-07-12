‘Next Generation’ to promote up-and-coming fighters

Fight fans can expect nothing but honest competition from the boxing matches at Booysens Gym on Saturday.
The eight-fight card, which will be dominated by up-and-coming fighters who are still hungry for glory, is only the fifth tournament to take place in Gauteng this year.
Action is scarce and lucky fighters who get given opportunities are expected to grab it with both hands.
Promoter Larry Wainstein – who gave some of the province’s fighters a chance to earn some money in May at Unisa Conference Hall – will also be responsible for Saturday night’s tournament.
He works with successful trainer Colin Nathan through his No Doubt management and businessman Riyaz Bhayt who manages Booyens gym.
Fighters Ishmael Kadri and Katlego Khanyisa will be looking at improving their rankings. These newcomers have less that five fights each but their abilities have already been recognised by the Boxing SA ratings committee.
Kadri is rated at No 8 in the featherweight division while Khanyisa is in the ninth spot in the lightweight class. These prospects are trained by Nathan. They will be involved in non-title fights of a bill dubbed “Next Generation”.
Kadri will take on tough-as-nails Gerald Titus whose unimpressive fight record of three wins and four losses does not reflect his true potential.
Their fight, which could produce fireworks with Titus refusing to be a stepping stone, will be over six rounds.
Khanyisa is matched with Kwenzokuhle Qwabe and their fight is scheduled for eight rounds. Khanyisa’s rating will be up for grabs against Qwabe, who is yet to get the attention from the ratings committee.
Wainstein has added Deejay Kriel and Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini on his card. Kriel is a former IBF minimum world champion while Dlamini has previously held the WBC silver featherweight belt.
They are on their comeback trail. After failing to win the IBF junior flyweight belt on January 2, 2021, Kriel last fought on December 9 last year.
He won his eight rounder convincingly against Thembelani Nxoshe but the super talented Kriel was out of physical shape.
Kriel will take on Jafet Amukwa – the Namibian – who has nine wins in 15 fights. Their flyweight fight is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Crowd pleaser and warrior Njabulo Mhlungu will face Vuyo Maphosa over four rounds.
Action begins at 7pm.
‘Next Generation’ to promote up-and-coming fighters
Sensations Kadri, Khanyisa to feature top of Wainstein tourney
Image: Lefty Shivambu
