×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Hulley brothers change ordinary fighters into warriors

Trainers never brag about how good they are

18 July 2023 - 08:29
Respected boxing tutor Warren Hulley with Joshua Studdard.
Respected boxing tutor Warren Hulley with Joshua Studdard.
Image: Nick Lourens

Warren Hulley never brags about how good he is as a boxing tutor and what changes he brings to the careers of many boxers probably because it is not in his nature to dwell on his own success.

He prefers to shower other people with praise, and that is the main reason the Hulley name does not ring a bell to a larger section of the boxing fraternity. But if you are a religious follower of the sport, then you will recall the man who turned ordinary fighters from KwaZulu-Natal – Johnson Tshuma, Mlungisi Dlamini and Melusi Khoza – into household names.

Tshuma ended the illustrious career of Giovanni Pretorius in 1999. Dlamini won and successfully defended the WBF lightweight title five times before producing an upset of 2009 when he knocked out cold Zolani Marali in round four to win the IBO belt.

Hulley also produced a WBA Pan African supermiddleweight champion, his younger brother Brandon, who is now his assistant. The duo will be helping Zimbabwean Lancelot Moyo in his attempt to win the ABU SADC lightweight title at the Portuguese Hall, south of Johannesburg, on Friday.

His 10-rounder against Kaine Fourie will headline a bill of Unleashed Combat of promoter Shereen Hunter. As always, Hulley had nothing to say, instead it was Fouries accomplished trainer Gert Strydom who did all the talking during a recorded message: We have to be 100% ready as we are up against Warren and Brendon Hulley who I think are very good trainers.

Theyve been in the game for a very long time, they know what they are doing when it comes to boxing, so whenever you are stepping into the square [ring] and you are up against one of their boys, you need to bring your A-game, and that is what we are planning.

Fourie paid tribute to Hunter for putting him in her show.

I promise I will not disappoint, he said. I will put on a spectacular performance for all my fans who are coming to watch me. I cant wait to go into the ring and showcase my talent; everyone who wants to come watch, my fans and the people who do not like me, if they want to come watch it's fine, I will put on a show for them as well.

Undefeated Fourie more than ready for next fight

Being ranked No.1 for any boxing title does not necessarily mean that fighter is ready to annex the throne.
Sport
1 day ago

Kadri, Moyo give fans' their money's worth in the ring

Boxing prospects Ishmael Kadri, Someer Mulla and Almighty Moyo produced combustible performances which eventually turned out to be what the doctor ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fortuin v Miller bout moved to end of the year

Miller, from Eldorado Park, will put her ABU SADC title on the line against Monica Mkandla over 10 rounds. Mkandla is an SA-based Zimbabwean whose ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kuse turns to boxing to fight drug addiction

Sikakholwa Kuse has not only won his first battle against drug addiction, but the 23-year-old fighter from Mdantsane has gone a step further by ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside