Promoter Dongola organises pro-youth boxing event

Boxing promoter Phathutshedzo Dongola will use his upcoming three-title tournament to remind both government and private sector that the youth must be given opportunities that will stand them in good stead in leading the country.
“But only if we truly mean what we say, the future is in their hands," said Dongola yesterday.
Dongola said his small way of showing sympathy to young people who were unable to lead lives of dignity because they were jobless was by naming his tournament after them. Scheduled to take place at Meropa Casino in Polokwane on June 23, the tournament is dubbed “Power to Youth”.
“Boxing is part of nation building, so this is our contribution,” said Dongola. “We can't say the future is in their hands when they are unemployed, they cannot continue idling without jobs when they have qualifications because that will discourage even those who are still at school not to further their studies.”
He says ace stand-up comedians Galane Mashabela and Shonisani Muleya, known as Ashifashabba, had agreed to be part of the tournament.
They will abandon their microphones and engage in a fistic battle in an exhibition boxing match.
Topping the actual boxing card will be the eagerly awaited clash between SA lightweight champion Khaya Busakwe and challenger Ayanda Nkosi.
They were supposed to have fought at Sun City Superbowl two weekends ago but promoter Ayanda Matiti cancelled after failing to raise purse monies for the entire event.
Matiti promotes Nkosi. It is probably the comradeship between Matiti and Dongola which persuaded the latter to accommodate that bout.
The main supporting bout will be a rematch between Khensahosi Makondo and Congolese Jacques Muvud. The WBF Intercontinental junior middleweight belt will be at stake.
Janson Mudzanani and Rofhiwa Maphupha will battle for provincial supremacy in the flyweight division. There is also a female bout in the mix.
Dongola said tickets sell at Computicket for between R250 and R1,000.
Promoter Dongola organises pro-youth boxing event
Polokwane tournament dubbed ‘Power to Youth’
Image: Supplied
