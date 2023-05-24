Amateur organisation for older boxers gets Sanabo mambership

Master Box SA (MBSA) has finally been granted full association with the South African National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) to organise competitive amateur boxing tournaments that will cater for fighters from the age of 35 and above, MBSA chairperson Stephen Castle has confirmed.
Castle, the former professional fighter who campaigned in the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions, said Sanabo took a unanimous vote to welcome MBSA in its annual general meeting (AGM) two weekends ago.
They have had a two-year association.
“The result was unanimous; all representatives voted in favour of granting MBSA full association in Sanabo,” said Castle yesterday.
“This is a significant achievement for MBSA as it marks the culmination of [its] efforts over the past two years to build a strong relationship with Sanabo and to demonstrate their commitment in the sport of boxing in SA.”
Castle, a founder member of MBSA, added: “This is a big acknowledgement from our peers for all the hard work MBSA has done over two years.”
A statement from Sanabo, attributed to secretary Liwa Mlokoti, reporting from its AGM on May 17, says it now boasted a total of three associate members – the University Sport SA, the SA National Defence Force and Master Box SA.
Several attempts to get a comment from Sanabo president Siyabulela Mkhwalo drew a blank.
MBSA caters for ages 35 to 75 with three different levels, depending on experience, ranging from novices, elite to master boxers, while competitions are matched according to age, weight and experience.
“In addition to strict age and experience match-making, MBSA also has added additional medical requirements for competitors who will have to complete full medicals every six months with HIV/Aids testing done at every event,” said Castle.
“All contestants will wear headgears and 16-ounce gloves; they will compete over three, five and six rounds depending on whether it's a club or title fight. Each round is two minutes long for age 35 up to 54 years old and 1.30 minutes for those 55 and over.
“Negotiations are already underway for MBSA competitors to be sanctioned for world titles under the World Boxing Foundation.”
MBSA will host a title elimination bout between James Britz and Wynand Mulder on May 31 at Lock Stock and Beer in Fourways, opposte Monte Casino.
Castle said the five-round card would determine the challenger for the Gauteng super middleweight belt that is held by Johnny Koen. There will also be an five exhibition bouts, and action will begin at 7.30pm.
Amateur organisation for older boxers gets Sanabo mambership
'Each round is two minutes long for guys aged 35 to 54'
Image: Supplied
Master Box SA (MBSA) has finally been granted full association with the South African National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) to organise competitive amateur boxing tournaments that will cater for fighters from the age of 35 and above, MBSA chairperson Stephen Castle has confirmed.
Castle, the former professional fighter who campaigned in the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions, said Sanabo took a unanimous vote to welcome MBSA in its annual general meeting (AGM) two weekends ago.
They have had a two-year association.
“The result was unanimous; all representatives voted in favour of granting MBSA full association in Sanabo,” said Castle yesterday.
“This is a significant achievement for MBSA as it marks the culmination of [its] efforts over the past two years to build a strong relationship with Sanabo and to demonstrate their commitment in the sport of boxing in SA.”
Castle, a founder member of MBSA, added: “This is a big acknowledgement from our peers for all the hard work MBSA has done over two years.”
A statement from Sanabo, attributed to secretary Liwa Mlokoti, reporting from its AGM on May 17, says it now boasted a total of three associate members – the University Sport SA, the SA National Defence Force and Master Box SA.
Several attempts to get a comment from Sanabo president Siyabulela Mkhwalo drew a blank.
MBSA caters for ages 35 to 75 with three different levels, depending on experience, ranging from novices, elite to master boxers, while competitions are matched according to age, weight and experience.
“In addition to strict age and experience match-making, MBSA also has added additional medical requirements for competitors who will have to complete full medicals every six months with HIV/Aids testing done at every event,” said Castle.
“All contestants will wear headgears and 16-ounce gloves; they will compete over three, five and six rounds depending on whether it's a club or title fight. Each round is two minutes long for age 35 up to 54 years old and 1.30 minutes for those 55 and over.
“Negotiations are already underway for MBSA competitors to be sanctioned for world titles under the World Boxing Foundation.”
MBSA will host a title elimination bout between James Britz and Wynand Mulder on May 31 at Lock Stock and Beer in Fourways, opposte Monte Casino.
Castle said the five-round card would determine the challenger for the Gauteng super middleweight belt that is held by Johnny Koen. There will also be an five exhibition bouts, and action will begin at 7.30pm.
Mashaba defied all odds to become a champion
Malinga brothers sharpen Nkosi to take on Busakwe
Notshinga to enjoy home support as he defends IBF title
Nathan, Durandt disagree on merits of locals v overseas fighters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos