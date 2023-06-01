BSA announces final nominees for awards

The adjudication committee of the Boxing SA (BSA) awards has four weeks to come up with ultimate winners in each of the 15 categories.
The last three nominees from each category were officially announced yesterday at a media briefing at Premier Hotel in Durban.
The awards ceremony will take place on June 30 at the Durban ICC.
BSA opened the process of voting on May 8 which ended on May 22. The period under review for nomination is April 1 2022 until March 31 2023.
About 2,000 nominations were received by BSA.
The last awards took place in 2019 for the period of 2018. Covid-19 then came and disrupted everything. Fighters like Ludumo Lamati will feel let down because his gallant performance when he won the IBO junior featherweight title against José Martín Estrada in 2021 during those trying circumstances could not be recognised.
The same happened to Prince Dlomo whose stunning sixth round knockout of Xolisani Ndongeni in 2020 could have easily won the gong in that year’s KO award.
Ndongeni, Bongani Mahlangu and Phumelele Cafu’s knockouts have earned them nominations for that award.
IBF junior flyweight holder Siventhai Nontshinga, SA middleweight holder John Bopape and Cafu are the last three contenders for the most-sought-after boxer of the year award while Bukiwe Nonina, Hedda Wolmarans and Smangele Hadebe contest for the female boxer of the year.
The last three nominees for the male prospect of the year award are Don Juan van Heerdem, Cayden Truter and Keano Koopman while Nomusa Ngema, Thobela Nyanda and Simamkele Thutsheni are contesting it in the female side.
Promoters Joyce Kungwane, Jackie Brice and Sfiso Shongwe are the three nominees for their category’s award.
Non-South Africans are not eligible for nomination in any category. Chairperson of the awards adjudication committee Khulile Radu said: “It has come to pass that the hard work regarding Boxing SA’s upcoming annual awards, which started in March, has come to a tipping point.
“As usual the boxer of the year and the promoter of the year categories have taken precedence. Both categories are interspersed with the dollops of talent. In the past those two categories turned out to be the most popular,” he said.
BSA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole insisted that the upcoming awards were to celebrate resilience.
“We will be honouring individuals who conquered during difficult times – in terms of financial remunerations there will be something strictly for boxers,” Sithole said.
BSA announces final nominees for awards
Final cut sifted through 2,000 received nominations
Image: Supplied
