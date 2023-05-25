Nyangani set to defend title in proper fight and get paid

Sanity has prevailed. Bangile Nyangani will defend the South African mini flyweight boxing title against mandatory challenger Siyakholwa Kuse in East London on June 16 and most importantly get paid by Rumble Africa Promotion (RAP) for his efforts.
The 28-year-old champion from Mthatha who will face the man he beat on points to become the national champion in 2021 almost defended for free behind closed doors in a gym that was to be chosen by Boxing SA.
He turned down a purse of R100,000 from RAP, preferring to put his title on line against Kuse in a tournament that was mooted on social platforms by promoter Elias Tshabalala of Fantastic 2 Promotion for the end of June.
RAP had already signed Kuse and submitted paperwork for the tournament with Boxing SA. Tshabalala had not done all that and time was running fast against him. Tuesday was the deadline for him to submit his paperwork with BSA.
The requirement for such – as per regulations – is 30 days prior to the actual date. It is alleged that Tshabalala had already acquired Nyangani’s signature and not that of Kuse.
Nyangani seemed unaware that time to make his mandatory was against him. In the event RAP’s tournament goes ahead, and Tshabalala’s one does not, then Nyangani and Kuse would be ordered by BSA to meet in a gym chosen by the regulator.
Regulation 17(a) says: “Boxing SA may order that the he or she defend his or her title without payment in a gymnasium or other suitable venue chosen by Boxing SA. And should he or she still fail, refuse or neglect so to defend his or her title, Boxing SA may declare the title vacant.”
The sanctioning committee which was involved in the discussion with Nyangani and his trainer Alan Toweel Junior to resolve the matter read that regulation to Nyangani who then accepted RAP’s offer.
“Bangile cannot afford to lose because he may forfeit his top ratings by the top four world bodies,” said Toweel of his charge who is rated No 4 by the WBA, No 10 in the WBO rankings, No 10 by both the WBC and IBF.
“We worked hard to be where we are.”
He said the champion has had wonderful sparring with Sivenathi Nontshinga who will headline RAP’s tournament with the defence of his IBF junior flyweight belt against Filipino Reggie Suganob.
Nyangani set to defend title in proper fight and get paid
Champ meet Kuse again, instead indignity of gym defence
