Lamati ‘alert, showing signs of positive progress’
A positive report is that injured boxer Ludumo “9mm” Lamati, who still remains hospitalised in Belfast, where he was operated last week to remove a clot in his brain, is awake and is even talking.
He had been in induced coma since being admitted after collapsing following his match against WBC silver featherweight Brit champion Nick Ball...
