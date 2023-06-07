This year's Boxing SA awards for the male Fight of the Year could turn into a boxing equivalent of a photo finish. That is how tight the competition is between the four fights that have made it to the final. The ultimate winning bout will be made known publicly on June 30 at the Durban International Convention Centre
The fights that are vying for the award are the enthralling six-rounder between Kaine Fourie and Sinethemba Blom, the second clash between Brandon Thysse and Roarke Knapp; Nhlanhla Tyirha's tough 10-rounder against Esneth Domingo and the highly publicised rematch between Phumelela Cafu and Jackson Chauke.
Fourie defeated tough-as-nails Blom on points. Thysse and Knapp produced a nail-biting clash which was won by Knapp on points.
Tyirha's loss to Nkosinathi Joyi turned him into a far better fighter than what the fraternity had thought he was.
He bounced back to win the WBO Africa, WBA Intercontinental and WBO Global junior flyweight belt and those victories motivated him to face even tougher and smarter opposition like Domingo from the Philippines.
Cafu's draw with ring veteran Chauke in their first fight for Chauke's SA flyweight belt in March last year hurt him so much because 37-year-old Chauke retained his belt by virtue of being a champion. They met again in December and Cafu won their non-title 10-rounder on points.
Boxing is the sweet science of will, timing and intelligence. It is is one of the most thrilling sports to watch and sometimes two titans collide to put on a spectacular show that winds up being a classic bout. Two athletes enter the arena knowing their ego and reputation could be cut down swiftly. They are respected because they put everything on the line to prove their worth and skills.
Fight of the Year is a great boxing match that is entertaining, competitive and has a great story behind it.
Competition tight in the Fight of the Year category
Four bouts stand chance to win coveted gong
Image: Mark Andrews
This year's Boxing SA awards for the male Fight of the Year could turn into a boxing equivalent of a photo finish. That is how tight the competition is between the four fights that have made it to the final. The ultimate winning bout will be made known publicly on June 30 at the Durban International Convention Centre
The fights that are vying for the award are the enthralling six-rounder between Kaine Fourie and Sinethemba Blom, the second clash between Brandon Thysse and Roarke Knapp; Nhlanhla Tyirha's tough 10-rounder against Esneth Domingo and the highly publicised rematch between Phumelela Cafu and Jackson Chauke.
Fourie defeated tough-as-nails Blom on points. Thysse and Knapp produced a nail-biting clash which was won by Knapp on points.
Tyirha's loss to Nkosinathi Joyi turned him into a far better fighter than what the fraternity had thought he was.
He bounced back to win the WBO Africa, WBA Intercontinental and WBO Global junior flyweight belt and those victories motivated him to face even tougher and smarter opposition like Domingo from the Philippines.
Cafu's draw with ring veteran Chauke in their first fight for Chauke's SA flyweight belt in March last year hurt him so much because 37-year-old Chauke retained his belt by virtue of being a champion. They met again in December and Cafu won their non-title 10-rounder on points.
Boxing is the sweet science of will, timing and intelligence. It is is one of the most thrilling sports to watch and sometimes two titans collide to put on a spectacular show that winds up being a classic bout. Two athletes enter the arena knowing their ego and reputation could be cut down swiftly. They are respected because they put everything on the line to prove their worth and skills.
Fight of the Year is a great boxing match that is entertaining, competitive and has a great story behind it.
Rap voted as 'the most active boxing promotion company in Africa'
Lamati ‘alert, showing signs of positive progress’
Nontshinga promises 'something special’ when he defends title
BSA announces final nominees for awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos