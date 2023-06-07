×

Boxing

Competition tight in the Fight of the Year category

Four bouts stand chance to win coveted gong

07 June 2023 - 08:13
Phumelele Cafu against Jackson Chauke flyweight bout, which took place in East London, has been shortlisted in the Fight of the Year category.
Image: Mark Andrews

This year's Boxing SA awards for the male Fight of the Year could turn into a boxing equivalent of a photo finish. That is how tight the competition is between the four fights that have made it to the final. The ultimate winning bout will be made known publicly on June 30 at the Durban International Convention Centre

The fights that are vying for the award are the enthralling six-rounder between Kaine Fourie and Sinethemba Blom, the second clash between Brandon Thysse and Roarke Knapp; Nhlanhla Tyirha's tough 10-rounder against Esneth Domingo and the highly publicised rematch between Phumelela Cafu and Jackson Chauke.

Fourie defeated tough-as-nails Blom on points. Thysse and Knapp produced a nail-biting clash which was won by Knapp on points.

Tyirha's loss to Nkosinathi Joyi turned him into a far better fighter than what the fraternity had thought he was.

He bounced back to win the WBO Africa, WBA Intercontinental and WBO Global junior flyweight belt and those victories motivated him to face even tougher and smarter opposition like Domingo from the Philippines.

Cafu's draw with ring veteran Chauke in their first fight for Chauke's SA flyweight belt in March last year hurt him so much because 37-year-old Chauke retained his belt by virtue of being a champion. They met again in December and Cafu won their non-title 10-rounder on points.

Boxing is the sweet science of will, timing and intelligence. It is is one of the most thrilling sports to watch and sometimes two titans collide to put on a spectacular show that winds up being a classic bout. Two athletes enter the arena knowing their ego and reputation could be cut down swiftly. They are respected because they put everything on the line to prove their worth and skills.

Fight of the Year is a great boxing match that is entertaining, competitive and has a great story behind it.

Rap voted as 'the most active boxing promotion company in Africa'

Rumble Africa Promotion (Rap) CEO Nomfesane Nyatela is unfazed by her company missing out in the nomination for 2023 Boxing SA’s promoter of the year ...
Sport
1 day ago

Lamati ‘alert, showing signs of positive progress’

A positive report is that injured boxer Ludumo “9mm” Lamati, who still remains hospitalised in Belfast, where he was operated last week to remove a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Nontshinga promises 'something special’ when he defends title

The feeling of being in the same gym with a celebrated boxing champion motivates not only his team mates but also boxers from other stables.
Sport
5 days ago

BSA announces final nominees for awards

The adjudication committee of the Boxing SA (BSA) awards has four weeks to come up with ultimate winners in each of the 15 categories.
Sport
6 days ago

