×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Change of opponent not ‘a soft touch’ – Budler’s manager

Loss could jeopardise fighter’s chance of challenging for title

02 May 2023 - 08:46
Hekkie Budler has last-minute changes sees him squaring off with Kitidech Hirunsuk from Thailand on Saturday.
Hekkie Budler has last-minute changes sees him squaring off with Kitidech Hirunsuk from Thailand on Saturday.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

The late change of opponent for Hekkie Hexecutioner Budler, who will be involved in a keep busy fight in Ormonde, Johannesburg south, on Saturday night, has nothing to do with his manager Colin Nathan looking for a soft opponent because Budler is at a stage where he cannot afford to lose a fight.

A negative result could jeopardise his chance of challenging WBC and WBA junior flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraj. That fight is expected to take place in August in Japan.

Budler – who has held the IBO, IBF and WBA belts – is rated No 1 by the WBC. He is also a recipient of The Ring Magazine belt. Nathan and promoter Rodney Berman are credited for Budlers success. 

The WBC and WBO titles are the only two that the tiny fighter from Newlands, west of Johannesburg, has not won.

It was reported earlier last week that the accomplished fighter was to face Kitidech Hirunsuk from Thailand who has 11 wins and four losses.

Budler will now welcome Enrique Magsalin from the Philippines who has eight wins, four losses and two draws.

This is not a soft touch, said Nathan. We had five cancellations on Hekkie. Basically we struggled to get opponents for Budler. It is a situation where a guy stepped up to the plate last minute and this was the only guy who was willing to take the fight against Budler.

The fight is still risky. Its a must-win fight for Budler. There is a lot on the line as you know because we are looking forward to fighting Teraji in August in Japan.

Budler has chalked up 34 wins in 38 fights. Magsalin, 27, last fought in April when he registered a points win over countryman Jeffrey Concerman.

Budler and Magsalin will headline the Boxing 5 international boxing tournament at Unisa Conference Hall.

Budlers stablemate Deejay Kriel will take on Sandeep Kumar from India in the main supporting bout while Sikho Sequence Nqothole, reigning WBO Global bantamweight holder, will welcome Boonrueang Phayom from Thailand.

 ABU flyweight champ Smangele Smash Hadebe will be in action against Phayons homegirl Phannaluk Kongsang, with Hedda The Shredder Wolmarans taking on Zambian-based Zimbabwean Monalisa Simon. Cayden Trutter will take on Sandile Dumisa.

No titles will be at stake in these bouts. 

The tournament will be hosted in the hall, which can accommodate about 2,500 people. Tickets prices are R350 (general sting), R500 (ringside), R10,000 and R15,000 for a table of 10 that includes food and drinks.

Promoter Larry Wainstein said one lucky ticket buyer will win a brand new Suzuki motor vehicle. Action will begin at 7pm.

Mzimela recovering well after knockout loss to Mahlangu

KwaZulu-Natal junior featherweight boxing champion Mduduzi Mzimela is in good health, says Mlungisi Dube.
Sport
4 days ago

Organising fights tougher than it looks – Mnisi

Top boxing matchmaker Abbey “Little Rock” Mnisi says pairing of fighters for a promoter to stage the type of a tournament that talks to the fans is ...
Sport
6 days ago

I need to see Lamptey in action, says Colin Nathan

Colin Nathan is now a go-to boxing manager whose No Doubt management company has built strong relations with some of the most influential people ...
Sport
1 week ago

Mitchell’s visit feels like Dancing Shoes’ spirit has been revived – family

Jacob “Dancing Shoes” Morake passed away 38 years ago from a brain hemorrhage a day after after being knocked out by Brian “Raging Bull” Mitchell at ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi