Organising fights tougher than it looks – Mnisi

Top boxing matchmaker Abbey “Little Rock” Mnisi says pairing of fighters for a promoter to stage the type of a tournament that talks to the fans is not as easy as it looks.
Many fans think they can do the job of a boxing matchmaker, little do they know it is one of the most pressure-packed jobs in the boxing business.
Mnisi says it requires they assess what skills a fighter has and where their strengths lie, and then select the opponent who can challenge them in other areas.
“Sometimes you get a call from a trainer or manager informing you that their boxer won’t continue with a fight they signed up for. That message comes a week before the actual date, what do you do?” asked the former African Boxing Union (ABU) champion.
He added that on the other hand any tournament must meet the required minimum number of rounds, which is 36 as per regulations, otherwise Boxing SA may not allow it to go ahead.
“Some trainers and managers tell me who I must match against their boxers. But luckily some promoters will advise me to take a boxer completely out of their tournament.”
Mnisi has done it again, putting together the matchmaking, which gives him confidence to say he anticipates the type of performance that will live up to the billing of Boxing 5’s international boxing tournament at Unisa Conference Hall in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg, on May 6.
It has been dubbed “Night of the Champions”.
Mnisi says promoter Larry Wainstein gave him free reign to do the type of pairings that will give the paying public value for their money.
The tournament will be hosted in the hall, which can accommodate about 2,500 people. Tickets prices are R350 (general sting), R500 (ringside), R10,000 and R15,000 for a table of 10 that includes food and drinks.
“Other than the bout between Hedda Wolmarans and Monalisa Simon, the tournament is a good one,” he says, adding that he could not get a suitable opponent for Wolmarans who has previously held both the SA and IBF Africa junior welterweight belts.
Topping the card will be a 10-rounder between Hekkie Budler and Enrique Magsalin from the Philippines, while Deejay Kriel will take on Sandeep Kumar from India, also in a nontitle fight.
Sikho Nqothole, reigning WBO Global bantamweight holder, will welcome Boonrueang Phayom from Thailand while ABU flyweight champ Smangele Hadebe will be in action against Phayon's homegirl Phannaluk Kongsang. Cayden Trutter will take on Sandile Dumisa.
No titles will be at stake in these bouts.
Organising fights tougher than it looks – Mnisi
Matchmaker must consider fighters’ strengths, weaknesses
Image: Nick Lourens
