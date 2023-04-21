×

Boxing

All eyes on Davis to clinch 'super fight'

SA boxing fraternity divided on who will come out tops

21 April 2023 - 11:05
WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis hits the heavy bag during his workout at Barry’s Boxing Gym on April 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis is scheduled to fight Ryan Garcia in a catchweight bout on April 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas,
Image: Candice Ward

Can the Sunday morning earth super fight, the non title bout between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan “KingRy” Garcia change the trajectory of the sport of boxing and inspire young fighters to get it on right now?

No, says ring announcer Sipho Mashego.

“They are not at the level of the Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Roberto Duran and Thomas Hearns, whose historic fights not only motivated many youngsters to take up boxing but also played a role in the African political space.

“Even ordinary people talk about the Ali vs Foreman fight, their Rumble in the Jungle match, which took place way back in 1974 in Congo. It projected Africa positively around the globe.”

Ex-professional boxer and now Boxing SA board member Khulile Radu says the impact of the Davis-Garcia  fight will also be felt across the globe because young people follow their careers .

“But I stop short of saying it is going to change the trajectory of the sport because boxing, like any other code, depends on a number of things such as politics, sports movement and economy,” he said.

SuperSport will air the tournament live from 2am on Sunday.

Some of the boxing personalities that Sowetan spoke to tipped Davis to win. Only manager Colin Nathan said Garcia will be victorious.

They are trainers Bernie Pailman and Sean Smith, retired IBF flyweight champ Moruti Mthalane and former IBO junior featherweight holder Ludumo Lamati.

“Late round stoppage,” said Pailman. “Tank has more experience, is a more mature boxer who knows his way around the ring. His ring IQ is 130%; he’s a master who can stop a boxer with his two hands because they possess power and the execution is out of this world.”

Said Smith: “There will be a window of opportunity for Garcia to land. Garcia has explosive hands but I lean towards Davis. The longer the fight goes, the better for Davis who has better defensive skills.”

Mthalane said: “Tank will win it on points or even by a knockout.”

Lamati said: “Davis has many opportunities to win it and one of them is his ring intellect. Garcia has quick hands and power with that left hook which can be a problem for a southpaw.”

Nathan said: “Davis drops his right hand from southpaw position and he might open himself to Garcia's 45 degree angle left hook. This is the fight that might prove how special Garcia is.”

