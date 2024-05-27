Following Kaizer Chiefs' disappointing finish in the DStv Premiership this season, where they ended 10th, ex-player Nhlanhla Kubeka feels the current players don't realise how big the club is and are not aligned with the values and the legacy of the club.
The continued struggles for Chiefs in the last few years are well documented, and this season they accumulated only 36 points in 30 games, while they recorded only nine wins.
Their 12th defeat at the weekend saw them match last season's number of losses, while they have conceded 30 goals and scored only 25.
On the last day of the season at the weekend, they lost to already relegated Cape Town Spurs 2-0 to drop out from the top eight; and that result saw them having their lowest finish in the PSL era.
Their previous lows were ninth in the 2001/02, 2006/7 and 2018/19 seasons, and Kubeka said it hurts to see the club in the state it is.
"There are a lot of issues that need to be rectified at Chiefs. They need a new coach who is going to be able to inspire the players on the day, during the week and throughout the season," Kubeka explained to Sowetan yesterday.
"Unfortunately, the current coach [Cavin Johnson] ... I don't think he has those attributes or credibility to inspire Chiefs as a whole and bring change to the team.
"And also, I think what they need to do is get players that will be able to understand what it is to play for Chiefs. Another thing that I realised is that from time to time, they need to teach players whenever they sign them to understand the significance of playing for the club. The values, the legacy of the club and also teach them about their roles when they are being signed."
Chiefs players out of sync with club's values – Kubeka
Amakhosi set to replace Johnson after season of lows
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Cavin 'heart-sore' after Chiefs' worst finish
While the club is expected to name the new coach to take over from Johnson, Kubeka said they need someone who can get the best out of the players. "I strongly believe that if you are a coach, you must be able to facilitate change. You must be able to bring the best out of these players," he said.
"You should be able to take an average player and make him the best player. When you look at [Mamelodi] Sundowns, they buy players from Black Leopards, Bloemfontein Celtic and other teams, but when they arrive there, they become the best players that you can think of.
"If we take the same players to Chiefs, they become mediocre. I strongly believe that the culture of the team needs to be maintained for them to compete next season."
Johnson's record this season
Played 22, won six, drew seven, lost nine
