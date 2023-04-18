KZN toasts to Ziqubu after winning WBF title

The collective ambition by promoters in KwaZulu-Natal to restore the province's lost pride in the boxing space by way of producing champions is gradually taking shape.
This was made known yesterday by Nomvelo Magcaba, who was reacting to her province's addition of a third female champion on Sunday. Bathabile Ziqubu won the WBF Africa junior bantamweight title in Gqeberha.
An educator by profession, Ziqubu from Ekuvukeni in Ladysmith defeated Zimbabwean Ravai Madondo on points over 10 rounds.
Their match-up formed part of the tournament dubbed Kumanzi Phansi by promoter Mbali "Don Queen" Zantsi.
KwaZulu-Natal once produced dogs of war including Elijah "Tap Tap" Makhathini, Joe "Axe Killer" Ngidi and Maxwell "Black Hero" Malinga.
Currently, the province has four SA champions – Thabiso Mchunu (cruiserweight), Prince Dlomo (junior welterweight), Mapule Ngubane (super middleweight) and junior bantamweight champ Thema Zuma and two provincial titlists in Mduduzi Mzimela (junior featherweight) and Sanele Mhlungu (junior flyweight).
Magcaba's Nomvelo Boxing Promotion and Hle-Jobe Promotion of Hlengiwe Dladla jointly staged a development tournament in Pietermaritzburg two weeks ago.
Mhlungu won the battle of provincial superiority against Sbonelo Maseko in that tournament. "I am so happy for Bathabile," said Magcaba about the victory of a boxer who has displayed mental toughness that cannot be undermined after failing twice to oust Zuma as the champion.
"Her victory is not only for her but for the entire KwaZulu-Natal province. Young female boxers from KZN who graduated to the professional ranks recently will definitely be motivated by Bathabile's success. Little by little we will achieve our goal."
Magcaba revealed that they were together in the KwaZulu-Natal amateur boxing team from 2009 until 2011. "We travelled the journey together and it makes me very happy to see my former teammate climb up the ladder in her career," said Magcaba, who turned professional in 2011.
She quit in 2014 after losing to national junior lightweight holder Nomampondomisa Xhotyeni in Gqeberha where Ziqubu reigned supreme. Magcaba congratulated both Hlengiwe and her husband and promoter Hlula Dladla, who made it possible for Ziqubu to fight for the WBF Africa title on Sunday.
In other fights on the card, Olwethu Rula won the Eastern Cape flyweight title after defeating Emihle Ntunja on points, while Sanele Magwaza captured the WBF Intercontinental junior featherweight belt on points after 12 closely fought rounds against Malawian Grey Chimkwapulo.
KZN toasts to Ziqubu after winning WBF title
'Little by little we will achieve our goal'
Image: Supplied
