×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Keletso Totlhanyo wants to ensure audiences get to see bouts live

New SABC sports boss to push boxing

17 April 2023 - 13:30

The exclusive interview began on the wrong note when Keletso Totlhanyo admonished this writer not to repeat using the phrase “boss lady” when addressing her.

It took place at the SABC headquarters, Auckland Park, on Thursday afternoon...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi