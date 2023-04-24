Mitchell’s visit feels like Dancing Shoes’ spirit has been revived – family

Jacob “Dancing Shoes” Morake passed away 38 years ago from a brain hemorrhage a day after being knocked out by Brian “Raging Bull” Mitchell at Sun City on November 2 1985.
Ethel, Morake’s mother, was 59 years old when her first-born son passed on. She is now 97 years old, but she still recognised Mitchell when he visited the family on Saturday.
Morake, from Central Western Jabavu in Soweto, was 30 years old, four years older than his foe that he had defeated for the Transvaal title in 1982. Mitchell, who won the next three fights, is now 62 years old.
Morake remained the only boxer to defeat Mitchell, who hung up his gloves in 1995 with a record of 45 wins, 21 knockouts, a loss and three draws.
Mitchell, his son Brian Mitchell Junior and family friend and boxing commentator Peter Leopeng surprised the Morake family with a visit on Saturday.
Morake’s sister, Mercy, who was 18 years old when her brother passed away, said: “It feels like my brother’s spirit has been revived. My mother has always been fond of Brian because she maintained that my brother died in dignity. When we heard that Brian wanted to quit, my mom got hold of him and encouraged him to continue with his boxing career.”
She added that the sad thing was that her mother was not okay health wise when the trio arrived. “She did not communicate as much today but I know that she appreciates the visit,” Mercy said.
“We were a family of five and I am the baby. All my brothers have passed on. I am left with my sister. Losing someone you love is not easy, but we all understood that he [Jacob] died a soldier and he understood the risk associated with the sport.”
Mercy said she watched boxing matches on television with Jacob and the last match they watched together was between Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns in April 1985, six months before Morake’s last day on earth.
“We are so happy and we feel blessed that Brain visited us,” Mercy said.
Mitchell had always visited the family when they were still staying in Soweto until Covid-19.
“It is an awesome feeling. Jacob has always been special in my life and we were good friends since our first fight,” Mitchell said.
“Jacob is the only one to beat me. His death affected me mentally. I wanted to quit, but Jacob’s mother encouraged me to continue. It feels great for me to visit his mother, who is now 97 years old. She still recognises me.
“This was a heartwarming visit for me and I am happy that my son also came with me. Compliments to Jacob; we were the best two in the country,” Mitchell said.
Boxer says Morake’s mom encouraged him to continue after tragic fight
Mitchell’s visit feels like Dancing Shoes’ spirit has been revived – family
