I need to see Lamptey in action, says Colin Nathan

Colin Nathan is now a go-to boxing manager whose No Doubt management company has built strong relations with some of the most influential people internationally.
Even boxers from outside SA, where it looks after careers of many boxers, including the only legitimate world champion here – IBF junior flyweight champ Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga – seek the assistance of Nathan’s company.
Ghanaian young prospect, 20-year-old Alfred Lamptey, has teamed up with Nathan, who will jet out to Ghana on Thursday to be with his new signee.
Lamptey, known as “Bukom Bomber”, will be in action on Sunday against Nathanael Kakololo at Idrowhyt Event Centre, Dansoman in Accra.
The Ghanaian fighter enjoys massive support back home and the intentions from his backers are to make him the youngest world champion from Ghana.
“Yes, we have big plans for this young man but I still need to see him in action first before I can make noise,” said Nathan, whose three-year-old company has taken fighters, even those who are not part of his HotBox Gym in Balfour, Johannesburg east, to big fights outside SA.
Back home, it has been reported that IBO mini flyweight champ Ayanda “Fireballs” Ndulani from East London has also approached Nathan for assistance before he takes on Luis Castillo in a WBC elimination fight in Mexico on May 17.
The winner between Ndulani and Castillo will earn the right to challenge WBC mini flyweight holder Panya Pradabsri of Thailand. Ndulani is rated No 1, above Castillo.
The general feeling now is that Nathan has filled the vacuum left when Nick “Mthakakthi” Durandt – the accomplished trainer/manager – passed away in 2017.
The 45-year-old Nathan, whose company has ties with the likes of Eddie Hearn – the British sports promoter who is chairman of Matchroom Sport – said: “Ndulani reached out and asked if he can come train with me for the hardest fight of his career. He said he needed good training and sparring. You know at Hotbox Gym we have boxers from many weight divisions with different styles, so we will help him.”
I need to see Lamptey in action, says Colin Nathan
No doubt management attracts top boxers
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
