Boxing

Mzimela recovering well after knockout loss to Mahlangu

Defeat a learning curve for the young boxer, says trainer

28 April 2023 - 09:53
Bongani 'Wonder Boy' Mahlangu, who knocked out ring novice and KwaZulu-Natal junior featherweight boxing champion Mduduzi Mzimela in five rounds.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal junior featherweight boxing champion Mduduzi Mzimela is in good health, says Mlungisi Dube.

The former boxing trainer and promoter, who is now Boxing SA provincial manager in KwaZulu-Natal, was responding to a question on Mzimela's health status following his terrible fifth round knockout loss to ring veteran SA junior featherweight champ Bongani Wonder Boy Mahlangu.

In fact, the 43-year-old Mahlangu was worried about Mzimelas wellbeing. He called on Tuesday voicing his concerns.

I am in the dark about his [Mzimelas] health – please help with the update, said the national champion from Boipatong, who improved to 11 knockouts in 23 wins against eight losses.

Mzimela, 26, from Esikhawini in KwaZulu-Natal fell badly from a well-executed straight left from a southpaw stance to the jaw.

Credit to referee Tony Nyangiwe who did not bother to conduct a mandatory eight count, but quickly summoned ringside doctors and the paramedics to the ring to handle what looked like a scary moment. The vanquished boxer recovered eventually, although still disoriented.

No he is fine, said Dube, who added that the boxers pain of failing to win the national title was also felt by his province, which has three national boxing champions (Thabiso Mchunu, Prince Dlomo and Mapule Ngubane) who are all based in Gauteng.

That loss should serve as a learning curve to the young man. His trainer [Bheki Mngomezulu] cautioned him to be careful but the message did not get through to Mzimela because he's winning fights.

“Maybe he needed that loss to be able to listen when given advice. I believe hes going to come back stronger.

In hindsight, Mzimela's chance to challenge for the national title came too soon. He earned the No1 spot in the rankings when he won the KZN title last November, although being a top contender in boxing does not necessarily mean the boxer is ready to challenge for a national title.

Mzimela should have stepped aside to focus in defending his provincial title to gain experience. In fact, that is what Mngomezulu should have advised his charge to do.

The fear, though, could be that Mzimela would have left him for another trainer because some boxers tend to dislike trainers who have their interests at heart and prefer those that just want to throw them in lions den for a dime.

When Mahlangu was already a professional boxer, it could be that Mzimela was still a toddler, said Dube, who described Mahlangu as a role model for youngsters throughout the country.

We always talk about Americans like George Foreman and Bernard Hopkins who boxed until they were 50 years old, here is Mahlangu with us. He is a living proof that discipline, dedication and hard work is everything in boxing.

